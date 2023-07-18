822 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $287.96 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.62, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

