Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after purchasing an additional 296,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 210,491 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

