Accel Wealth Management Has $4.08 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

