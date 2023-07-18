AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.90% of AeroVironment worth $67,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.61. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

