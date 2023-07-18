Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

