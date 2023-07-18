Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

GOOGL stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

