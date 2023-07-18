Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 6th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

