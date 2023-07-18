Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

