Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

