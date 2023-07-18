Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

