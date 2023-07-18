Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

