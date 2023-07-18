Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

