Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 362,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 257,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

