Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.