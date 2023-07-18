Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.