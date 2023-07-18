Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

