Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BetterWealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

