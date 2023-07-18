Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

