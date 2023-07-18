Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

