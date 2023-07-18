Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.