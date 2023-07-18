Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

