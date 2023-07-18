Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,187,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.8% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,471,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $242,670,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

