argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $463.70.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 27.8 %

ARGX opened at $484.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.69. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $498.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.