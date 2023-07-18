argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a sell rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $463.70.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of argenx stock opened at $484.43 on Monday. argenx has a one year low of $333.07 and a one year high of $498.63. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in argenx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in argenx by 15.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

