Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.