Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,700 ($87.60) to GBX 6,200 ($81.07) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AHT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.53) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($58.32) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($82.37) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.26) to GBX 5,500 ($71.91) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,951.43 ($77.82).
Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,434 ($71.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,107.05. The company has a market capitalization of £23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,936.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,739 ($48.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($78.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
