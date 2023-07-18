Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

