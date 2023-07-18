Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,283.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,986 shares of company stock worth $5,626,290. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

