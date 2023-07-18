Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $211,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

