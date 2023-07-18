Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.