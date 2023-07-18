Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

