Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $501,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $175.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.