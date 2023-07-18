Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $589,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.