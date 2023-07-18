Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

