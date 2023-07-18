Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $914,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 814,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SCI opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.