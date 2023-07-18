Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $996,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.95.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.42.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.