Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

