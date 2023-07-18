Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Belden by 44.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Belden by 59.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Belden by 196.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belden Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

BDC opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.12%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

