Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $193.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

