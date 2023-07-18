Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,943.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $192.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $193.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

