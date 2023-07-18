Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley Financial from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $193.61.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

