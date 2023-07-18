Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,971 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

JNJ stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

