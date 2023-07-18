Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.