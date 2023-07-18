Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Baxter International worth $57,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 98.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.