Benin Management CORP Sells 995 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

