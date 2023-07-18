BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $56,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.08 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

