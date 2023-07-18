BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $765.62.

BLK stock opened at $727.93 on Monday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

