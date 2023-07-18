Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.29 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.16%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

