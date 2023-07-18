Bodycote (LON:BOY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 640 ($8.37) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 585 ($7.65).

BOY stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.50) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 648.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 646.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,662.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 709.50 ($9.28).

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £98,400 ($128,661.09). Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

