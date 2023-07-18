Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Maria S. Dreyfus Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Dreyfus acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cadiz Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $266.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter worth $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,698,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 160,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

